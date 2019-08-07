Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 9,608 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 53,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.89. 128,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,943. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $80.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.