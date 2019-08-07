Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 6,577 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,020. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

