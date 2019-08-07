Stellar (XLM) Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, Stellar has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $1.54 billion and $78.06 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.0785 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Indodax, Liquid and OTCBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00245524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.01231345 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00019998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00094734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000399 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00018572 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 105,222,940,988 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,464,375 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

