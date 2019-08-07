State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 5,400 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $15,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 58,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKI traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,324. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $722.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.10 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 7.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

