State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 13,400 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.83.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525 shares in the company, valued at $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,441. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $138.65 and a 52-week high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

