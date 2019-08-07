State Treasurer State of Michigan Raises Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $137,211,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $24,610,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $14,917,000. OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $11,676,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $9,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. 41,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

