State Treasurer State of Michigan Lowers Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Cigna were worth $14,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 21.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,966,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $936,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cigna by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $672,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,531 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Cigna by 34.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,895,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cigna by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,565,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $573,487,000 after purchasing an additional 686,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.96. The stock had a trading volume of 58,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.48. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.55.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

