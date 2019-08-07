State Treasurer State of Michigan Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,745.2% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,945,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 2,918,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,496,000 after buying an additional 2,391,075 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 83.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,323,000 after buying an additional 1,583,923 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,213,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $779,687,000 after buying an additional 585,738 shares during the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.64. 1,360,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,087,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $125.09. The firm has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

