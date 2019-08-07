State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $18.92 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43,400 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,946,000 after purchasing an additional 728,740 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 31,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $126.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $97.30. The company had a trading volume of 164,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,947. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

