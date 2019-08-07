State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $11.11 Million Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in AON were worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,498,000 after buying an additional 1,017,180 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in AON by 17,002.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 831,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 826,485 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 16,970.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 716,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 712,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AON by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,630,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,761,000 after buying an additional 632,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in AON by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,513,000 after buying an additional 528,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AON from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

Shares of AON stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.92. 23,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,550. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.22. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $198.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

In other news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $2,104,135.05. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,481.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,941 shares in the company, valued at $14,447,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

