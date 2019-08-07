State Treasurer State of Michigan Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 56,400 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.80. 341,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,874,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.86. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

