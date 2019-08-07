Stars Group (TSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $580.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stars Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TSG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. 624,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.54. Stars Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Stars Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

