Stantec (TSE:STN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.55. Stantec shares last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 68,329 shares traded.

STN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stantec from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Stantec to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Stantec from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$31.58. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$904.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$892.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 113.78%.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.26, for a total value of C$96,774.00.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

