Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Holdings Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 223.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,386,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,513,000 after acquiring an additional 893,269 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,962,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,423,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,163 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,287,000 after purchasing an additional 908,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,748,000 after acquiring an additional 109,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Gabelli lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $3.10 on Wednesday, reaching $134.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $155.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $136,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,470.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

