St. Modwen Properties plc (LON:SMP) Plans GBX 3.60 Dividend

St. Modwen Properties plc (LON:SMP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SMP opened at GBX 383.25 ($5.01) on Wednesday. St. Modwen Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 358 ($4.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 451 ($5.89). The company has a market cap of $851.24 million and a PE ratio of 13.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 425.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Get St. Modwen Properties alerts:

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Mark Allan sold 35,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £150,329.52 ($196,432.14).

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price (up previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for St. Modwen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Modwen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.