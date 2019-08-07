St. Modwen Properties plc (LON:SMP) Plans GBX 3.60 Dividend

St. Modwen Properties plc (LON:SMP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON SMP opened at GBX 383.25 ($5.01) on Wednesday. St. Modwen Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 358 ($4.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 451 ($5.89). The company has a market cap of $851.24 million and a PE ratio of 13.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 425.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.39.
In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Mark Allan sold 35,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £150,329.52 ($196,432.14).
St. Modwen Properties Company Profile
St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.
