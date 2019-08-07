ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 3,188 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

T traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,882,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,354,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $247.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

