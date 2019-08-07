SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.10.

Several research firms recently commented on SSNC. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.22. The stock had a trading volume of 148,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,378. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $607,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,867,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,172,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $48,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 74.6% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

