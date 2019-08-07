SRCOIN Trading 26.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, SRCOIN has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SRCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. SRCOIN has a total market capitalization of $201,279.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SRCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00246240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.01231717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00020077 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00094882 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000409 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN’s launch date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info . SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SRCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SRCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.