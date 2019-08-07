Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 238,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $1,121,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CEQP stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.77. 2,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.