Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Sells 4,790 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,671,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,680,000 after buying an additional 11,357,672 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,678,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after buying an additional 2,184,849 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,262,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,145,000 after buying an additional 1,001,445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,958,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,111,000 after buying an additional 944,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 824.7% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 865,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,757,000 after buying an additional 771,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $47.46. 403,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,136,712. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.35 and a 12 month high of $53.95.

