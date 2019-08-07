Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,681,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 38.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,742 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Jabil by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 383,074 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Jabil by 6.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,830,000 after purchasing an additional 371,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 47.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 348,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

In related news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,909 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,247.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,595 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,439. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. Jabil Inc has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.