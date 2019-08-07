Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $76,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 142.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Fastenal by 131.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 31.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Fastenal by 128.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 24,602 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fastenal by 8.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,551,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,086,000 after buying an additional 190,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in Fastenal by 110.7% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. 78,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,642. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. William Blair cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northcoast Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.13 per share, with a total value of $33,263.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.