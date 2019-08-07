Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $103,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 486.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

EEM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,526,539. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

