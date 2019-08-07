Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,886,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $2,204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,370,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.91. The company had a trading volume of 26,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,949. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $133.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nomura dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

