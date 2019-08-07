Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 92.3% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,924 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 27.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 212,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 7.1% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.77.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,636. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.16. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $70.40.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $245.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.99 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.37%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.51 per share, for a total transaction of $53,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,859.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Standen bought 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.05 per share, with a total value of $36,018.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,722 shares of company stock valued at $144,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

