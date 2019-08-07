Sprouts Market Capitalization Reaches $506,101.00 (SPRTS)

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, Sprouts has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Sprouts has a total market cap of $506,101.00 and $373.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sprouts coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Sprouts

Sprouts (CRYPTO:SPRTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,718,270,445,610 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sprouts is www.sprouts-coin.org/en

Buying and Selling Sprouts

Sprouts can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sprouts should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sprouts using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

