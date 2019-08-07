Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 103.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,532 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,058,421,000 after purchasing an additional 408,840 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,766,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $593,860,000 after acquiring an additional 104,910 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 28.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,598,685 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $323,796,000 after acquiring an additional 582,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,165 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $140,208,000 after acquiring an additional 42,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,612 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,817,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Splunk from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on Splunk to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $153,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,768 shares in the company, valued at $7,002,296.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,537,131.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,126,469.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,685 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,344. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 2.02. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $143.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.36.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

