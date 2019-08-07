SpeedCash Trading Up 38.2% Over Last 7 Days (SCS)

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, SpeedCash has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SpeedCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. SpeedCash has a market cap of $13,461.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded down 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpeedCash Coin Profile

SpeedCash (CRYPTO:SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia . SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml . The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SpeedCash Coin Trading

SpeedCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpeedCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpeedCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

