Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.39.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of SPB traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.81. 51,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,370. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $92.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,895,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after purchasing an additional 986,101 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,401,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,659,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $16,899,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 69.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 552,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 226,319 shares during the last quarter.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.