Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.39.
Shares of SPB traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.81. 51,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,370. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $92.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,895,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after purchasing an additional 986,101 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,401,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,659,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $16,899,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 69.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 552,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 226,319 shares during the last quarter.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
