SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Decreased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.4% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 28,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $343.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.99. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $284.45 and a 12 month high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.