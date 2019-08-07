SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.35. The stock had a trading volume of 37,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.31. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

