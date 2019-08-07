SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,269 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF makes up 4.9% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.98% of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF worth $32,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPMD. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 98.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.