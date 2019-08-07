SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) is Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,326 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $17,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,716,000 after purchasing an additional 426,838 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,451,000 after buying an additional 62,921 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 42,520 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 346,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

CWI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,565. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.