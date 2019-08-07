Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the bank on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southern National Banc. of Virginia to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

SONA stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

SONA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

