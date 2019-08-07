Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Crosswhite sold 267,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $14,554,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,842,063.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $424,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,619.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 752,397 shares of company stock valued at $41,381,702. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.36.

NYSE:SO opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

