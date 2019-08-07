Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Holdings Trimmed by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,667 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,398,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,027 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,681,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,330,000 after acquiring an additional 849,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $31,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $57.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.18.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $206,034.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Crosswhite sold 267,442 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $14,554,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,842,063.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 752,397 shares of company stock valued at $41,381,702. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

