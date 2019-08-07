Sonora Investment Management LLC Has $14.94 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sonora Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Sonora Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,005,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,976 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16.5% during the second quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 3,877,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $785,333,000 after purchasing an additional 550,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,235,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $170,524,000 after purchasing an additional 450,098 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,766,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,013,786,000 after purchasing an additional 417,421 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,155,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,929,054,000 after purchasing an additional 414,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,684,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,797,644. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.49.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

