Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLDB. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $6.00 target price on Solid Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,309. The company has a market capitalization of $211.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.07. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 2,822,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $13,125,001.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Emory University grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 335.0% in the 1st quarter. Emory University now owns 298,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 230,173 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

