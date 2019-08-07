Solas Capital Management, Llc Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stanley Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:STLY) Stock

Stanley Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:STLY) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Stanley Furniture stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,450 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $24,447.50.

On Monday, May 13th, Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 96,030 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,895.90.

STLY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,589. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.58. Stanley Furniture Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71.

Stanley Furniture (NASDAQ:STLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Stanley Furniture

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world.

