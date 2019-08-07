Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $16.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.30. 5,498,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.15. Solaredge Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $210,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,439 shares of company stock valued at $502,641. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Ameritas Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 118,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

