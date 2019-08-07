Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44, Morningstar.com reports. Solar Capital had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $38.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.38 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $848.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the first quarter valued at about $4,775,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Solar Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 1,727.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 938,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLRC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.