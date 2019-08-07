Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

Solar Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. Solar Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 91.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Solar Capital to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. 21,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,082. The stock has a market cap of $848.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.69. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.38 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 46.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Solar Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.