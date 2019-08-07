Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.8–0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $499.03 million.Sohu.com also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.80-0.55) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOHU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sohu.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a market cap of $479.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.49. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $474.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.38 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.