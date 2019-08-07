SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,204.2% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.90. The company had a trading volume of 523,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,181. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $170.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.