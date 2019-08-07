SNS Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,575 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Green Plains Partners worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 9.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 15.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

GPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Green Plains Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

GPP traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,567. The firm has a market cap of $307.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.50. Green Plains Partners LP has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.93.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.27 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 71.28% and a net margin of 54.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.50%.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.