SNS Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1,161.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of JPUS stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.64. 103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,189. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.47. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $76.71.

