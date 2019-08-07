SNS Financial Group LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.63. 1,682,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,270. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $237.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.06.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,540,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $7,963,620. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

