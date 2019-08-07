SNS Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $48.26. 2,188,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,029. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $53.11.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.