SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,251 Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,670,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561,293 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,791,000. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,752,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,502,000 after purchasing an additional 586,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 1,593.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 599,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,139,000 after purchasing an additional 564,527 shares in the last quarter.

BMV:SHY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $84.98. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,794. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.59. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12 month low of $1,477.38 and a 12 month high of $1,667.15.

