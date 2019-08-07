Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2,370.00. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $2,376.00, with a volume of 558,172 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,415 ($31.56) to GBX 2,475 ($32.34) in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Numis Securities dropped their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,691.67 ($35.17).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,510.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a €0.28 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

